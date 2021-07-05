Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Acceleron Pharma worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,778,000 after buying an additional 26,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $126.33 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

