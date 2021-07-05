Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,577 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Chemed worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chemed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $485.71 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

