Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Tops $614,501.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $614,501.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

