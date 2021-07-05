Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

