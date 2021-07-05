CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558,027 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 6.43% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $593,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 69,066.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRSP opened at $155.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

