Critical Contrast: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) vs. CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BrightSpire Capital and CatchMark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than BrightSpire Capital.

Risk and Volatility

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CatchMark Timber Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and CatchMark Timber Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $102.32 million 11.88 -$353.30 million $0.80 11.71 CatchMark Timber Trust $104.29 million 5.45 -$17.51 million ($0.36) -32.28

CatchMark Timber Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -333.91% 5.33% 1.62% CatchMark Timber Trust -13.18% -10.14% -2.26%

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

