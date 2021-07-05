Critical Contrast: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 21.17% 9.02% 0.87% Oak Ridge Financial Services 19.59% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $66.93 million 2.84 $8.33 million N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.77 $3.26 million N/A N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and import/export financing services. As of January 25, 2021, it operates seven offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

