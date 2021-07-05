Critical Review: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -60.17% -42.59% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.60 million 197.55 -$151.98 million ($1.53) -2.71 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.31

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 231.33%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

