Critical Review: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.89 -$1.63 billion $0.78 9.56 SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.56 $35.72 million $0.99 15.07

SITE Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Two Harbors Investment and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 8 1 0 2.11 SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus price target of $6.64, suggesting a potential downside of 10.95%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $13.41, suggesting a potential downside of 10.15%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Risk & Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 147.30% 13.10% 1.36% SITE Centers 4.12% 1.07% 0.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Two Harbors Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

