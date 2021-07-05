Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COIHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.82. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.24.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

