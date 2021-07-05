Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CROMF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

