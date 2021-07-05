CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $18.26 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $18.26 or 0.00053552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $20,166.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,067.90 or 0.99918981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007895 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00059982 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

