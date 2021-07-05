Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.86

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 91.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 47% lower against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $0.86 and $83,254.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00862001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.33 or 0.08132657 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

