CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $646,654.20 and approximately $5,417.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 194.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.98 or 1.00096136 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

