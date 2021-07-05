Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $556,506.94 and approximately $652.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001956 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,060,140 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

