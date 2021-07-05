Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Capitalization Reaches $987,668.44

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $987,668.44 and approximately $67,605.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00137772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00167579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.36 or 0.99886859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.04 or 0.00914776 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,228,544 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

