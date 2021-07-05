Cryptrust Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $34,680.67 and $1,850.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptrust has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00139452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.99 or 1.00010645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00914048 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

