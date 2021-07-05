CustomContractNetwork Trading Down 46.6% This Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 64.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $108,512.61 and approximately $27.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00408429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.