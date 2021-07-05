CUTcoin Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $21.61 million and approximately $375.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035444 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00294976 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038296 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,785,374 coins and its circulating supply is 140,785,374 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.