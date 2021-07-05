cVault.finance (CORE) 1-Day Volume Tops $81,710.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6,414.93 or 0.18839788 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $64.15 million and $81,710.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.92 or 0.00921947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.06 or 0.08167589 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

