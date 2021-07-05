CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0110

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00410713 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.82 or 1.00014430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00040680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

