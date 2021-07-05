CyberMusic (CYMT) Price Up 55.1% This Week

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One CyberMusic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMusic has a market capitalization of $96,344.11 and $2,549.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMusic has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00234053 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001590 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00769986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CyberMusic Coin Profile

CyberMusic (CYMT) is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMusic’s official message board is medium.com/@cybermusicio . The official website for CyberMusic is cybermusic.io

Buying and Selling CyberMusic

