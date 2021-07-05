Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Update

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,575,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,507,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

