Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on DKILY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DKILY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.85. 59,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

