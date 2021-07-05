Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DKILY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,048. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.