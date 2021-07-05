DAOstack (GEN) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $265,336.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,671.06 or 0.99836107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007848 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

