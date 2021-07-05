Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

