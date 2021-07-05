Dash Price Hits $134.61 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $447.47 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $134.61 or 0.00395351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003152 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.56 or 0.01258661 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,216,929 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

