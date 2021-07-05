Datacoin (DTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $13,479.49

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $13,479.49 and approximately $16.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00049174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00036298 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

