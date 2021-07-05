Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS: DVDCF):

7/2/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/29/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/24/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/14/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/10/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

5/6/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

