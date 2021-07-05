Davinci Coin (DAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.46 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $685,139.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000786 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.09 or 0.01368742 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

