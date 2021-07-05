DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of DaVita worth $56,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 194,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $122.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.65 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

