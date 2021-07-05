DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Shares Up 2.1%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.