DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock opened at $84.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. DCC has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.