Decentral Games Price Tops $111.64 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $111.64 or 0.00331396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $31.42 million and approximately $378,356.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00167446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,792.68 or 1.00310089 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,393 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars.

