DECOIN Market Cap Hits $6.40 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $179,064.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009485 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,136,281 coins and its circulating supply is 55,058,096 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

