DECOIN Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $227,229.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009329 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,142,275 coins and its circulating supply is 55,061,872 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

