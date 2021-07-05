Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of DLCAU opened at $10.09 on Monday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLCAU. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

