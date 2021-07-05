DeepBrain Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $496,007.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $21.06 million and approximately $496,007.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

