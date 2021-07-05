DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,673.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $1,673.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00049504 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00037058 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,526,732 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.