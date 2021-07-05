DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.33

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $279,080.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00138456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00167520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.69 or 1.00173623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00917338 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,375,925 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

