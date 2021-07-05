DeFinition Market Capitalization Tops $217,372.72 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $217,372.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,073.85 or 1.00117898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.00923169 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

