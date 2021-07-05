DeFiSocial Gaming 1-Day Volume Tops $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.51 or 1.00012721 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

