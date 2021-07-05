DeGate (DG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,363.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $23,363.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.72 or 0.99777915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

