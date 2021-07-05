DeltaChain Achieves Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00237575 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001677 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.58 or 0.00777610 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.