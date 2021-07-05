DeltaChain Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00234184 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.50 or 0.00776322 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.