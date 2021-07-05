Demand Brands (NASDAQ:DMAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Demand Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 7,215,900 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About Demand Brands (NASDAQ:DMAN)

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

