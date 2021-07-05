DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.89 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

