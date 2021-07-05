DePay Price Reaches $1.42 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $52,020.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00004218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00167446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,792.68 or 1.00310089 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

