Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.0696 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $199,771.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00138827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,019.59 or 0.99910957 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

